28-Year-Old Canton Man Gets Life Term for Rape of Child

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 28-year-old Canton man is off to prison for the rest of his life.

He was convicted of charges related to the rape of a 6-year-old girl.

Jeffrey Edwards was sentenced to life with no opportunity for parole after being found guilty earlier this month in a jury trial.

Prosecutors say the incidents took place in an apartment on Alan Page Drive SE in 2021.

Edwards did four years in prison starting in 2015, accused of raping a Canton woman.