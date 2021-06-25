      Weather Alert

2nd Man Arraigned in Latest Canton Homicide

Jim Michaels
Jun 25, 2021 @ 10:54am
Robert Torrence II and Thomas Humphrey (Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The second suspect in the shooting death of a Massillon man was arraigned on a complicity charge Friday morning.

48-year-old Thomas Humphrey of Canton was arrested Wednesday night in Canton.

He and 29-year-old Robert Torrence of Canton charged with murder remain jailed on $500,000 bond.

Both are accused in the Devon Meredith homicide.

The 27-year-old was found dead at a home on 6th Street SW in Canton on Monday.

