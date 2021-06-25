2nd Man Arraigned in Latest Canton Homicide
Robert Torrence II and Thomas Humphrey (Canton police)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The second suspect in the shooting death of a Massillon man was arraigned on a complicity charge Friday morning.
48-year-old Thomas Humphrey of Canton was arrested Wednesday night in Canton.
He and 29-year-old Robert Torrence of Canton charged with murder remain jailed on $500,000 bond.
Both are accused in the Devon Meredith homicide.
The 27-year-old was found dead at a home on 6th Street SW in Canton on Monday.