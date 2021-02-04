      Weather Alert

2nd Manslaughter Trial for Classie Hawthorne Underway

Jim Michaels
Feb 4, 2021 @ 5:27am
Classie Hawthorne (Stark County Jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A second jury trial for a Canton woman accused of killing her husband.

36-year-old Classie Hawthorne is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the May 2018 shooting death of Cleveland Hawthorne.

Opening statements were made Wednesday.

The incident happened in a church parking lot near the couple’s home on Concord Avenue SW.

Hawthorne was found guilty of the same charge at a 2019 trial, but an appeals court sent the case back for retrial.

