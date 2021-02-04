2nd Manslaughter Trial for Classie Hawthorne Underway
Classie Hawthorne (Stark County Jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A second jury trial for a Canton woman accused of killing her husband.
36-year-old Classie Hawthorne is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the May 2018 shooting death of Cleveland Hawthorne.
Opening statements were made Wednesday.
The incident happened in a church parking lot near the couple’s home on Concord Avenue SW.
Hawthorne was found guilty of the same charge at a 2019 trial, but an appeals court sent the case back for retrial.