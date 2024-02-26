$3.5 Million in Canton City Parks Improvements Coming

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a spring and summer of upgrades at Canton’s city parks.

City council: making $3.5 million in ARPA funding available for new playgrounds, splash pads and spray parks in all four quadrants of Canton.

The parks seeing that new equipment are Harmont, Crenshaw, Weiss and Garaux Parks.

Also at Crenshaw, a new picnic shelter with attached restrooms will be built in the spring, with new playground equipment, pickleball and basketball courts.

Money will also be spent to upgrade the Timken Mansion Gatehouse in Stadium Park.