3 Arraigned on Charges Connected to Deadly Weekend
(Jesse Naul)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three men facing charges in two weekend murders were arraigned on Wednesday.
Nicholaus Harvey remains jailed on a million dollars bond for the shooting death of Aaron Lucas.
While both Javier Blood and Terrell Lipkins are held on $750,000 bond in the killing of 65-year-old Jenny Norris.
Blood and Lipkins were both released from prison earlier this year after doing time for the same felonious assault.