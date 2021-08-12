      Weather Alert

3 Arraigned on Charges Connected to Deadly Weekend

Jim Michaels
Aug 12, 2021 @ 5:48am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three men facing charges in two weekend murders were arraigned on Wednesday.

Nicholaus Harvey remains jailed on a million dollars bond for the shooting death of Aaron Lucas.

While both Javier Blood and Terrell Lipkins are held on $750,000 bond in the killing of 65-year-old Jenny Norris.

Blood and Lipkins were both released from prison earlier this year after doing time for the same felonious assault.

