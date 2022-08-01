News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Cleveland Guardians Baseball
6:30pm - 10:30pm

3 Arrested in Saturday Protests in Akron

By Jim Michaels
August 1, 2022 5:56AM EDT
Share

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The rolling protests sparked by the Jayland Walker shooting death caused disruptions all over Akron Saturday evening.

Three people were ultimately arrested for failing to disperse.

Police say the 40-to-50 vehicle caravan blocked traffic and tried to antagonize people at Lock 3, the Polsky parking deck, and even in one Kenmore neighborhood.

They say one caravan vehicle even struck another vehicle trying to leave the parking deck.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
4

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
5

Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon