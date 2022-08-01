3 Arrested in Saturday Protests in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The rolling protests sparked by the Jayland Walker shooting death caused disruptions all over Akron Saturday evening.

Three people were ultimately arrested for failing to disperse.

Police say the 40-to-50 vehicle caravan blocked traffic and tried to antagonize people at Lock 3, the Polsky parking deck, and even in one Kenmore neighborhood.

They say one caravan vehicle even struck another vehicle trying to leave the parking deck.