Canton Firefighters Honored at Annual Recognition Event, Part of Fire Prevention Week

By Jim Michaels
October 11, 2023 5:45AM EDT
State Farm agent Jes Richardson and two unidentified Canton firefighters. (Courtesy State Farm Insurance)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three members of the Canton Fire Department were being honored Wednesday morning at the annual Stark County Firefighters Recognition Breakfast.

It’s taking place at the First Christian Church in North Canton.

Firefighter/Paramedic captain Brian Hogan along with Firefighter/Paramedics Eric Kennell and Eric Miller were being recognized.

They rescued an unconscious man from a house fire on 7th Street NW back in February.

Just one example of the heroism displayed by firefighters every day.

This is National Fire Prevention Week.

