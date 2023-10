CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some local gas stations are flirting with three-dollar gas again.

GasBuddy has some stations in Canton, Massillon and Hartville at or just below three bucks as of Tuesday morning.

The AAA average price Tuesday morning in the metro area was $3.07, down 31-cents over the last month.

Some Canton stations had dropped below $3 a few weeks back, but then prices “cycled” back up.