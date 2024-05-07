3 Injured in School Bus/Truck Accident

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (Nes Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three people were treated for their injuries Monday afternoon when a Stark County Board of DD school bus and a pickup truck collided in Nimishillen Township.

The state patrol says only the driver and an aide were aboard the bus.

They and the truck driver were transported to medical facilities.

The patrol says the bus driver lost control on Georgetown Road NE near Route 44.

The bus went off the right side of the road, back on, then left of center and hitting the truck.

The bus ended up on its side.