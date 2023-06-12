News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

3 Jackson Families Displaced by Apartment Building Fire

By Jim Michaels
June 12, 2023 8:40AM EDT
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fire at one of the apartment buildings in the London Square complex in Jackson Township last week.

It has three families receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Jackson Township Fire Department says the fire appears to have started on the outside of one of the six plexes, traveling up an outside wall and into the attic.

They continue investigating.

That complex near the intersection of Whipple Avenue and Hills and Dales Road NW.

No injuries reported.

Four other departments assisted.

