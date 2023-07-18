News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

3 Rioting Teens Heading to Adult Prison

By Jim Michaels
July 18, 2023 10:22AM EDT
3 Rioting Teens Heading to Adult Prison
Courtesy Ohio Department of Youth Services

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three of the teens who were juveniles at the time of the two riots at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon have been sentenced on adult charges.

Now-18-year-olds Darius Burns, Damari Thomas and Cantrelle Henderson got sentenced anywhere from two to as much as six years on aggravated riot and other charges.

The second 12-hour-long riot last October produced $265,000 in damage.

A then-19-year-old got 5 to 7 years on similar charges earlier.

