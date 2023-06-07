News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

3 Stark College Students Participating in ACH Summer Program

By Jim Michaels
June 7, 2023 8:40AM EDT
Share
3 Stark College Students Participating in ACH Summer Program
Courtesy Akron Children’s Hospital

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three Stark County college students are among a dozen participating in the Akron Children’s Hospital Summer Pediatric Research Scholars program this summer.

They will conduct clinical research projects under the direction of physicians, nurses and staff.

The three are Natalie Schmitt of Canton attending Taylor University, Kiara Grow of North Canton going to Heidelberg University, and Hunter Swartz of Massillon who is attending Malone College.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Drug Bust: $1M in Cash Taken, Drugs Seized, Arrest Made
3

Standoff With Suicidal Canton Man Ends Peacefully
4

Bigfoot! Loch Ness Monster! Mothman! Monster Fest is Coming to Downtown Canton!
5

Stark Woman Killed, Two Other Locals Seriously Injured in SW Ohio Crash