3 Stark College Students Participating in ACH Summer Program

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three Stark County college students are among a dozen participating in the Akron Children’s Hospital Summer Pediatric Research Scholars program this summer.

They will conduct clinical research projects under the direction of physicians, nurses and staff.

The three are Natalie Schmitt of Canton attending Taylor University, Kiara Grow of North Canton going to Heidelberg University, and Hunter Swartz of Massillon who is attending Malone College.