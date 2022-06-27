      Weather Alert

3 Straight Days of Protests at Statehouse in Columbus

Pam Cook
Jun 27, 2022 @ 7:28am

Sunday marked the third straight day of protests at the Ohio Statehouse following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade.
The message is to take your voice to the polls.  Senator Sherrod Brown encouraged protesters to elect pro-abortion leaders in November.
Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley says this year’s election will determine the future of women’s rights in our state.
DeWine in a press conference Friday said he realizes there are strong views on both sides of the abortion issue, but he is pro-life and considers the life of the child first…

Whaley says if DeWine remains in office, there will be more restrictive abortion laws.

