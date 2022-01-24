      Weather Alert

3 to 4 Inches of Snow, Some Schools Impacted, AccuWeather Says More to Come

Jim Michaels
Jan 24, 2022 @ 7:48am
Route 62 at I-77. (ODOT)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 3 to 4 inches of snow.

That’s the total from Sunday’s weather system, with higher amounts reported in parts of northern Stark, Wayne and Summit Counties.

The Akron Canton Airport recorded 3.8 inches.

It’s got a few schools making changes on Monday.

AccuWeather calls for another 1 to 3 inches Monday afternoon into early Monday night, but no advisories are posted for this event.

The National Weather Service issued this special weather statement.

A Snow Parking Ban is in effect in Perry Twp.

Then there was the cold.

The temperature at CAK fell to one below zero early Saturday morning, though some thermometers registered readings lower than that.

