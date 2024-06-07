News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

3-Vehicle Downtown Canton Crash Damages School Building

By Jim Michaels
June 7, 2024 8:54AM EDT
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle accident in downtown Canton Thursday morning.

That crash resulted in damage to a school building.

Canton police say a 31-year-old Akron resident’s minivan went through the red light on West Tusc at Cleveland Avenue, slamming into an SUV, which hit another SUV.

The van crashed into the nearby Canton College Preparatory School building.

Only staff was there and no one there was hurt.

Police say alcohol appears to have been a factor.

No word on the conditions of three people taken to the hospital.

