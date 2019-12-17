30 Huntington Banks Leaving Giant Eagle Stores
(Jesse Naul)
SUMMIT COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some Giant Eagle shoppers in Northeast Ohio will no longer be able to make a trip to the ATM while getting their groceries. Huntington Bank has announced it plans on closing 30 in-store Giant Eagle locations next year. Four of the locations that are closing are in Summit County, but the bank did not say where the other 26 are located. It is unknown how many employees will be impacted by this decision. All of the locations will be consolidated by Feb. 15, 2020. The Bank says all of the locations that will be closing have a branch within five minutes of the store.