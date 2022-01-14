300 Jobs available at Meijer in Stark County
Many have been waiting to see when the new Meijer store on Fulton will open — it appears it will be this Spring and the company has announced it is beginning the hiring process. They announced yesterday they plan to fill 300 part- and full-time positions for its new store. The positions available include clerks and cake decorators to customer service, cashiers, receiving and meat cutters. Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.
You can apply online right now. Meijer will screen applicants within the next few weeks. Selected candidates will be invited to interview in mid-February.
APPLY FOR MEIJER JOBS HERE