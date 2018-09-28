30th Year of The Enchanted Forest at Wilderness Center

Sara Brink and Education specialist, Karrie McAllister are guests on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning. They announced that for the past 30 years, on two evenings in October, the trails surrounding The Wilderness Center have filled with laughter and excitement of families discovering the nocturnal creatures of the Enchanted Forest.

The Enchanted Forest comes alive on Friday, October 12 & Saturday, October 13

For many families this event has become a tradition that they are sharing with the next generations!

This year at the Enchanted Forest Mouse, Bat, Slug, Skunk, Spider and Coyote will invite families into their forest home to share the recipes of their favorite culinary treats! As guests are escorted along our pumpkin-lit trails by volunteer ‘fireflies,’ these friendly animals will sing songs, tell jokes and share stories of how they forage and feed themselves in the nighttime woodlands. Following the 45-minute walk, families can return to the Interpretive Building for refreshments.

Children and adults are welcome to wear non-scary costumes. Before hitting the trails, visitors to this year’s Enchanted Forest can visit the coloring area or pose for photos in Luna Moth’s Kitchen. Guests can also stop in to the Astronomy Education Building to do some star-gazing through the high-powered telescopes or enjoy a planetarium show!

The price of the event is $6.00 for members and $8.00 for non-members. Children age 3 and under will be admitted for free. This year we will be offering a special early departure time slot for our youngest visitors on Saturday evening at 6:00. For both Friday and Saturday the remaining departure time choices will be 6:30; 7:00; 7:30 and 8:00. Advance registrations are encouraged, and can be made at wildernesscenter.org or by calling 330.359.5235.