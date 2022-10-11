News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

31-Year-Old Gets 20 to 25 Years in Killing of Young Canton Woman

By Jim Michaels
October 11, 2022 7:49AM EDT
Jamal Bullock (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Canton man will serve 20 to 25 years in a state prison facility for his role in the robbery and killing of a city woman early this year.

Jamal Bullock pleaded to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the stabbing death of 26-year-old Tiara Burch.

He had been charged with murder.

Burch was found dead in her 11th Street NW home between McKinley and Cleveland Avenues back in January.

39-year-old Aja Lindsey is already doing 20 years to life on an aggravated murder conviction.

