31st Canton Senior Expo is Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 80 different businesses and organizations are coming together for Wednesday’s Canton Senior Expo.

It’s from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at both the Civic Center and the neighboring Cultural Center for the Arts.

It’s a free event, unless you want to make an all-day event of it.

In that case, lunch from Chick-Fil-A is seven dollars, payable at registration.

Throughout the day there are Aultman health screenings, games, and information from dozens of vendors.

The event starts with free Mary Ann Donuts in the morning, then Taggarts root beer floats at closing, while supplies. last.

They encourage pre-registration, though it’s not required.