33-Year-Old Sentenced in Traffic Death of Man Sleeping in Apartment Bedroom

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 33-year-old woman from the city of Green will serve the maximum sentence.

Six to nine years for the OVI traffic death of a man sleeping in his apartment bedroom.

Hollie Maczko had pleaded guilty earlier to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges.

Maczko apologized to the victim’s family during the sentencing hearing on Monday.

Back in February, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says she was driving on Mayfair Road in Green south of Raber Road when she went off the road.

She drove into an apartment building and the bedroom of 69-year-old Robert Shull, killing him.

Court records show Maczko’s blood alcohol level was .288.