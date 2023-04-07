35-year old Killed in Canton Shooting

Canton Police are investigating the shooting death of 35-year old Bryson Barksdale of Canton. Officers say they found him in a home on Otto Place NE just after midnight lst night. He had been shot in the neck. The Stark County Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Police are asking anyone with information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police