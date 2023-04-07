News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

35-year old Killed in Canton Shooting

By Pam Cook
April 7, 2023 9:24AM EDT
Share
35-year old Killed in Canton Shooting
alpha media library

 

Canton Police are investigating the shooting death of 35-year old Bryson Barksdale of Canton.  Officers say they found him in a home on Otto Place NE just after midnight lst night.  He had been shot in the neck.  The Stark County Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.  Police are asking anyone with  information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Shooting Victim Dead, More Serious Charges Coming
3

UPDATE: Names of Jackson Family Killed in Fire Released
4

New Project in Northern Stark Involves Closure
5

Jackson Man Gets 10 to 13 1/2 Years in Traffic Death