$350,000 in Ryan’s Community Project Funding Goes to Stark Sheriff’s Office

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s part of $19 million returned to Congressman Tim Ryan’s district in Community Projects Funding.

$350,000 is going to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan’s office says the money will purchase more body-worn cameras as well as a Law Enforcement Driving Simulator.

Just like we need to learn how to drive, deputies will be specially trained in this unit on the unique driving issues they face.