Stark County High School Football Preview

High School Football season is almost here, and all the head coaches of Stark County met at the annual High School Football Preview, hosted by the Men’s Club of St. Haralambos.

Each coach gave a summary of their team, and insight into what their expectations are for the 2018 season. The information shared allowed a glimpse into the various challenges that have been faced in fall camp.

All nineteen coaches had their positives and negatives to speak about, but one common theme stood alone from the rest. That theme being, the eagerness to begin and start the grind that is the regular season. It could be heard in the voices of each coach, like a race horse in the stall they are ready.

The only real question left to be answered is, ARE YOU?