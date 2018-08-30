Another Battle Set To Take Place On 13th Street

Every year the Central Catholic Crusaders face the Perry Panthers in “The Battle of 13th Street”. These two proud football programs know each other well and both teams come into our “Aultcare TV Game of the Week” with a (1-0) record.

Last week at home, the Crusaders held on for a 14-13 win over visiting Bellevue. One of the keys to the win was Central Catholic’s ability to slow down Bellevue’s rushing attack, limiting the Redman to just 92 yards on the ground. The Crusaders, who posted a disappointing 3-6 record last year, saw junior running back Chase Miller rush for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Dylan Johnson completed 9 of 12 passes for 42 yards. Johnson also rushed for 49 yards. Central Catholic has 21 returning lettermen, 19 who have started at least one game in their career. Head coach Jeff Lindesmith is back for his 5th season and has a 40-14 record as the Crusaders’ bench boss.

On the home sidelines this week, head coach Keith Wakefield is now in his 28th season at Perry, posting a record of 197-95. Perry jumped out to a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, beating Royal Imperial Collegiate from Canada 41-21 in their home opener last Friday night.

As you might expect, Perry had a dominating night rushing the ball as four Panthers scored touchdowns, led by Josh Lemon’s two scores and 86 rushing yards on just 5 carries. Some of Perry’s concerns on offense going into the season were to find a new quarterback and rebuild their offensive line. Frank Sciury replaces Max Baker at quarterback while Max Miller is the lone returning starter on the offensive line.

The Panthers are shooting for a fourth straight Federal League title after last year’s 9 win season and a trip to the playoffs.

Be sure to join Mark Miller, Frank Cilona and myself for this week’s ”Aultcare TV Game of the Week” as Perry hosts Central Catholic. You can find playback channels, dates and times on WHBC.com or WHBCSPORTS.com.