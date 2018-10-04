Why didn’t I get the National Text Message?

If you didn’t get the special text message from the President yesterday, you are not alone. Officials say the test actually was successful but reasons like the phone being out of a service area or switched off, or you were on a call…could have prevented you from getting it. If you want to report your experience to FEMA and find out more details…go to whbc.com

FEMA says send comments on the test to FEMA-National-Test@fema.dhs.gov. Valuable information on the effectiveness of a national WEA capability using the Presidential alert category includes: