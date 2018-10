CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – For many, loss of eyesight isn’t something that you are born with or impacted by because of an accident.

If you are elderly and feel you are losing your sight, the National Federation of the Blind of Ohio can help.

The group regularly reaches out to those being impacted by sight-related issues around the state.

They also support House Bill 309, which prevents agencies from removing children from a home just because their parents are blind.