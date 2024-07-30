News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

3rd Child Dies After A Stabbing Attack On A UK Dance Class

By News Desk
July 30, 2024 11:14AM EDT
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — A 9-year-old girl wounded in a stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in northwestern England has died, bringing the death toll to three.

Five children and two adults are still in critical condition in regional hospitals.

Police are questioning a 17-year-old suspect arrested minutes after the rampage in the seaside town of Southport.

Swift said on Instagram she was “completely in shock” and still taking in “the horror” of the event.

Local people left flowers and stuffed animals in tribute at a police cordon.

