4 Browns Win Awards At NFL Honors Ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 22: Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts fumbles the ball against Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns cleaned up at the NFL Honors Thursday night in Las Vegas winning four end of the year awards.

Defensive end, Myles Garrett took home his first ever Defensive Player of the Year award.

For the second time in his four seasons in Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski was named the NFL’s Coach of the Year.

Browns defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz picked up the Assistant Coach of the Year award.

And quarterback Joe Flacco was voted as the Comeback Player of the Year.

All four helped the Browns overcome numerous player injuries to have one of their best seasons since returning to the NFL in 1999 by posting an (11-6) record and qualifying for the playoffs as the AFC’s top wildcard team.

Other NFL Honors award winners included:

MVP- QB, Lamar Jackson of the Ravens.

Offensive Player of the Year- RB, Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers.

Offensive Rookie of the Year- QB, C.J. Stroud of the Texans.

Defensive Rookie of the Year- DE, Will Anderson Jr. of the Texans.

The NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award went to Steelers DT, Cameron Heyward.