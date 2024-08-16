4 Dead in 3 Turnpike Crashes Within 50-Minute Period

FILE PHOTO – This Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2012 photo of a turnpike sign on I-480 in Streetsboro. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

SWANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people are dead and a number of people were injured in three separate crashes along the Ohio Turnpike just west of Toledo Thursday morning.

the accidents occurred within 50 minutes of each other, the first one at about 5:30 in the morning.

Each of the three accidents involved at least two commercial vehicles and at least one passenger car.

There was at least one fatality from each crash.

The accidents occurred on both sides of the roadway.

There was a sulfuric acid leak from one of the crashes.