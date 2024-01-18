4 Families Displaced in NW Canton Apartment House Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fire destroyed a four-unit apartment house in Canton Wednesday afternoon.

The Canton Fire Department says all residents of the structure got out safely.

Firefighters were inside fighting the blaze, but they had to retreat for a time when the roof caved in.

There’s no cause yet for the fire and damages were being assessed.

That fire on 7th Street NW, five blocks east of Fulton Road.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the tenants.

No firefighter injuries.

Some animals were lost in the fire, but a pet dog was revived.

The house is to be torn down.