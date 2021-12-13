      Weather Alert

4 Hurt When SUV Crashes Into Whipple Business

Jim Michaels
Dec 13, 2021 @ 4:19am
WHBC News

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people are still recovering after being injured in a vehicle-into-store crash in Plain Township on Friday afternoon.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a large SUV was among those hurt.

They say 71-year-old Jean Smith who has a Canton address plowed through the front window of Party Place in the 4500 block of Whipple Avenue NW.

The vehicle ending up inside the store, where three customers were hurt.

Injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

No word on any citations.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: Homicide Victim in NW Canton Identified
Injuries From Canton House Fire on Thursday
First Lead Testing of Residents Near Republic Steel Plant
Superior Dairy Being Purchased by Michigan Milk Producers
Connect With Us Listen To Us On