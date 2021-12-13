4 Hurt When SUV Crashes Into Whipple Business
WHBC News
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people are still recovering after being injured in a vehicle-into-store crash in Plain Township on Friday afternoon.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a large SUV was among those hurt.
They say 71-year-old Jean Smith who has a Canton address plowed through the front window of Party Place in the 4500 block of Whipple Avenue NW.
The vehicle ending up inside the store, where three customers were hurt.
Injuries were said to be non-life threatening.
No word on any citations.