4 Killed In Crash

(WHBC) – Four people were killed in a fiery overnight crash in Akron.

The police department says a car containing four people was traveling west on Goodyear Boulevard near Kelly Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Monday when it went off the road.

The vehicle struck a cement retaining wall, then traveled back across the road and crashed into a light pole.

The vehicle then caught on fire.

All four people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating.

