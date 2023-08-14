News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

4 More Tornadoes Across Ohio Saturday

By Jim Michaels
August 14, 2023 8:45AM EDT
Rooftop tornado siren in downtown Canton (WHBC News)

NASHVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s been a good Summer for tornadoes.

Four more confirmed tornadoes in the state on Saturday afternoon, with a weak EF-0 twister leaving tree damage along a mile-and-a-half track in western Holmes County.

There was also flooding, hail and wind damage, mainly south of Canton.

A report has inch-and-three-quarter diameter hail in Carroll County, and trees down along I-77 near the Stone Creek exit.

