      Weather Alert

4 of 7 Fired McKinley Coaches Face Hearings on School-Related Jobs

Jim Michaels
Jun 8, 2021 @ 8:25am
Former McKinley Head Coach Marcus Wattley (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Disciplinary hearings for fired McKinley head football coach Marcus Wattley and an assistant coach were held on Monday, with two others having hearings later.

The four hold administrative positions in the district, not directly related to their coaching jobs.

Afterward, Wattley and his attorney spoke to the media, saying the coach did nothing wrong.

The school district has not provided any version of what happened when a player’s father says his son was forced to eat pork.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
McKinley Head Football Coach Marcus Wattley Fired; 6 others relieved of coaching duties
Developer: New Kind of Chipotle Coming to North Canton
Canton School Board To Decide Fate Of McKinley Football Coaches Thursday; Police Helped With Investigation
Reopening Day: Mask Mandate Gone, with Exceptions
Connect With Us Listen To Us On