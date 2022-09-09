News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

4 People Accused of Voting in Ohio, Other States, Investigation Continues

By Jim Michaels
September 9, 2022 4:46AM EDT
Share
4 People Accused of Voting in Ohio, Other States, Investigation Continues
Secretary of State Frank LaRose (Courtesy Secretary of State's office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – It’s part of an ongoing effort to catch people who vote fraudulently.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose has turned over the names of four individuals to the appropriate county prosecutor and the AG’s office.

That, along with evidence indicating they voted in more than one state in the 2020 General Election.

That’s the result with partnering with four other states, but Ohio will investigate in other states as well.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW
3

Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident
4

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
5

One Killed, One Critically Injured in Early Friday Canton Crash