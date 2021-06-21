      Weather Alert

4 people found dead in Jackson Township Home: An apparent Murder/Suicide

Pam Cook
Jun 21, 2021 @ 6:06am

Four people are dead in an apparent triple murder/suicide in Jackson Township.

Township police made the grim discovery Sunday afternoon inside a home in the 6800 block of Salerno Street NW.  The house is not far from the intersection of Fulton and Wales.  Officials say they were still at the scene last night.  The names of names of the dead who were all members of the same family have not been released.

Police were called to the address for a welfare check.  The coroner and BCI are also investigating.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: Wayne Sheriff's Office Seeks Answers in Dragway 42 Parking Lot Shooting
Plain Shooting Victim ID'd
Ground Breaking for Tractor Supply Distribution Facility
Canton Independence Day Fireworks Display Returns
Connect With Us Listen To Us On