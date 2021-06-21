4 people found dead in Jackson Township Home: An apparent Murder/Suicide
Four people are dead in an apparent triple murder/suicide in Jackson Township.
Township police made the grim discovery Sunday afternoon inside a home in the 6800 block of Salerno Street NW. The house is not far from the intersection of Fulton and Wales. Officials say they were still at the scene last night. The names of names of the dead who were all members of the same family have not been released.
Police were called to the address for a welfare check. The coroner and BCI are also investigating.