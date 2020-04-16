      Breaking News
4 SRCCC Escapees Sentenced to Prison

Jim Michaels
Apr 16, 2020 @ 4:23am
Person's hands holding prison bars.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four of the five escapees from that minimum security jail in Canton have been given prison sentences.

The four are expected to do 3 to 4 years time.

The fifth will be sentenced later.

Jason Drake, Vincent Blanc, Michael Fisher and Jaden Miller all pleaded guilty.

The case involving 37-year-old Joshua Bingham is still pending.

The men broke a window and left the Stark Regional Community Correction Center on Lesh Road NE in February

