FRANKLIN TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy on the highway.

An unidentified 4-year-old girl is dead in a one-vehicle accident on I-77 just north of the Strasburg exit on Wednesday afternoon.

The New Philadelphia post of the State Highway Patrol says the 38-year-old driver from Dover lost control and hit the raised grass median, with the car overturning.

He and a 7-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.