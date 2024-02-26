News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

400 Ohio Farmers Meet With Legislators

By Jim Michaels
February 26, 2024 8:52AM EST
Courtesy Ohio Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – 400 farmers who are members of the Ohio Farm Bureau met with state legislators last week to discuss issues of importance to agriculture.

Leaders with the General Assembly spoke about legislation involving eminent domain, water quality, and more.

Farmers got to meet one-on-one with their representatives, discussing their concerns like property taxes, workforce development and rural healthcare.

Here’s farm bureau President Bill Patterson:

“We had 400 people that came down to Columbus and they were talking and building relationships with their legislators. Every day work is going on here in Columbus and having that connection point directly with farmers is so important for the future of agriculture in Ohio.”

