Akron Names Arth New Coach

By Chris Golian

AKRON- The University of Akron introduced Tom Arth as it’s twenty- eighth head football coach Monday afternoon. Arth is the sixth head coach since the Zips moved to Division I in 1987.

The fifth floor of Infocision Stadium was filled with friends, family, and some current Akron football players. All were patiently awaiting the arrival of the new face of Akron football.

The event began with University of Akron Athletic Director Larry Williams speaking. During his opening remarks, Williams stated that the university and its athletic department came up with six defining qualities that they sought in their next head football coach:

Energy that inspires

Commitment to integrity on and off the field

Someone who wants to be at Akron

A coach who’s committed to actively recruit

Be able to build a strong staff

A real desire to connect with the community

They had looked over lists of candidates, made phone calls, then traveled to meet with each candidate in person. After they had interviewed coach Arth, the consensus was he checked every box.

Arth, in addition to his playing experience in college at John Carroll University and in the NFL (Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers), had two previous stints as a head coach.

Those opportunities came from very different ends of the coaching spectrum. One at John Carroll University, which competes at the Division III level, where there are no athletic scholarships. The second at Tennessee Chattanooga, an FCS program where scholarships are offered.

After his fourth season at the helm for the Blue Streaks, Arth made the jump for the head coaching job and the challenge at UT Chattanooga. It came as a surprise too many because he was heading to an unfamiliar state, and unfamiliar circumstances for the former Division III player and coach.

However that challenge is what led this northeast Ohio native back to the region. Coach Arth said at one point during the press conference, that without his experience at the FCS level he would not be as prepared for this opportunity at the University of Akron.

“ I went through some adversity (at UT Chattanooga), which as a coach I hadn’t faced. The biggest adversity I had faced was an 8-2 season at John Carroll. So going through some difficult situations taught me a lot about myself, and really proved to me the type of leader I am.”

Arth was 40-8 in his four seasons at JCU and in his two years with the Marching Mocs he posted 3-8 and 6-5 records for a 9-13 mark.

Coach Arth is glad to be back in the area and is anxious to once again be recruiting in the State of Ohio on a more regular basis. Arth and his staff have wasted little time in getting that process started. Which is important, given that the early signing period is this coming Wednesday through Friday.

Arth will try and do for the Zips, what he did for the Blue Streaks, and that was turn the program around and challenge for a conference (MAC) championship.

In 2016 while coaching at John Carroll, Arth led the school to its first outright OAC title since 1989 when the Blue Streaks upset then ranked #1 Mount Union 31-28 in the conference championship game and an earned an automatic berth in the Division III playoffs. For his efforts he was named the D3football.com Coach of the Year in 2016.