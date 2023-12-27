News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

43 Buildings, Over 200 Canton Residents Can Hook Up With New Broadband Service

By Jim Michaels
December 27, 2023 8:52AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has identified the 43 buildings and 204 residents in the Innovation and Downtown Redevelopment Districts, able to hook up to faster broadband service.

That service being provided to the city by FairlawnGig, a service of the city of Fairlawn.

There’s also ARPA funding and the availability of tax increment financing (TIF) programs to help connect to the system.

