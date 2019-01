(WHBC) – ODOT says it has 24 snow plows out, covering the state highways in Stark County.

They advise staying off the roads if possible.

The highway department say during the height of the storm, it could double or triple the time needed to get to your destination.

With snow falling at an inch per hour at times, it’s wise to carry kitty litter and a shovel to get unstuck.

And carry some food and water in case you CAN’T get unstuck.

ODOT drivers are working 12-hour shifts until it stops snowing!