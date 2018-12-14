45 Years Later: Search for Escaped Killer of Mansfield Girl

(WHBC) – Just because a convicted child murderer has been on the loose for 45 years doesn’t mean the U.S. Marshal Service has stopped looking for him.

The service’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force continues the search for Lester Eubanks, adding him to their 15 Most Wanted list.

Eubanks was convicted in 1966 of brutally killing a 14-year-old Mansfield girl in November of 1965.

Prosecutors also believed Eubanks had attempted to rape the teen.

In December of 1973, he was permitted to go shopping unescorted at a Columbus plaza, where he disappeared.

Here’s more on Lester Eubanks.