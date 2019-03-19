Indians Officially Sign Outfielder Carlos Gonzalez

FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photoColorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez walks in the dugout after scoring against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game in Denver. A person familiar with the agreement says Gonzalez intends to sign a minor league contract with the Cleveland Indians. Gonzalez, who played the past 10 seasons with Colorado, will sign once he completes a physical and join the Indians at spring training, said the person who spoke Saturday, March 16, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

The Cleveland Indians announced today the club has signed free agent OF CARLOS GONZÁLEZ (#24) to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invitation to Major League Spring Training camp.

González, 33, has spent virtually his entire career with the Colorado Rockies, posting a career Major League batting average of .287 (1403-for-4888) with 299 doubles, 40 triples, 231 home runs and 775 RBI in 1332 games with the Rockies and Oakland A’s (.345/.506/.851, 24.7 bWAR). In the 26-year history of the Rockies, he ranked second in games (1247), third in runs (769), hits (1330) and doubles (277), and fourth in home runs (227) and RBI (749).

He won the 2010 National League batting title (.336), was a National League All-Star in 2012, 2013 and 2016, owns three Rawlings Gold Glove Awards (2010, 2012-13) and a pair of Silver Sluggers (2010, 2015). Last season, his 10th campaign with the Rockies, he batted .276 (128-for-463) with 32 doubles, 4 triples, 16 home runs and 64 RBI in 132 games (.329/.467/.796). He has appeared in at least 200 games at all three outfield positions and has primarily played right field the last four seasons since 2015.