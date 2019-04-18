NAMI Stark Begins Mental Health Course Soon

(WHBC) – With the unfortunate incident in Massillon still fresh in people’s minds, the local NAMI group, or National Alliance on Mental Illness, is starting a new eight-week educational course for adults impacted by mental illness soon.

The teachers themselves are dealing with the issue, so it’s a peer-to-peer course.

It starts May 2nd and continues every Thursday at the Mercy Medical Center Jackson campus.

A 25-year-old man with a history of mental illness was shot dead by his father Monday after he continually attacked both parents in their home.

Call (330) 455-NAMI [6264] for more information.