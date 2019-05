(WHBC and ONN) – The Ohio Department of Health wants you to make sure you’re vaccinated against measles with a resurgence of the highly contagious disease.

There hasn’t been a report of measles in the state since 2014, but there are cases this year in Michigan, Kentucky and Indiana.

there are 700 cases nationwide.

Back in 2014, Ohio had 370 measles cases, mainly in the unvaccinated Amish community.