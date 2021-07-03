4th of July Celebrations Across the Area all Weekend
The annual 4th of July celebration complete with fireworks returns to Canton Sunday night at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says entertainment will be provided by En Rich Ment at 7 and Jimmy and the Soulblazers at 8. The fireworks are scheduled to go off at 9:50. The 1812 overture and cannons will get it all started.
In Massillon — they’ll celebrate Saturday in Tiger Town. Festivities will take place on the newly renovated Duncan Plaza. The Li’l Miss Liberty and Li’l Uncle Sam pageant at 6 p.m. Followed by the popular ’80s cover band “New Wave Nation” takes the stage at 7 p.m. Following the band’s performance, fireworks around 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will be shot off from an area near Bottoms Park.
Silver park in Alliance will host a fireworks display Sunday as will North Canton. North Canton does have a parade Saturday morning.
Atwood Lake will set off fireworks Saturday night.