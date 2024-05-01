5 Including Jackson PD Officer Injured in Fulton 4-Vehicle Crash

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Distracted driving gets the blame for a four-vehicle accident in Jackson Township involving a township police cruiser Tuesday afternoon.

38-year-old Daniel Griffiths was cited by the Canton post of the state patrol for causing the chain reaction crash along Fulton Road at Fox Chase Avenue NW.

All four drivers and a passenger had minor injuries, including Jackson Police Officer Matthew Rouse.

He was taken to the hospital.

No word on his condition.

Fulton was closed for an hour and a half.