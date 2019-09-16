5 Things To Watch For – Browns at Jets

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is under pressure from Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) during the first half in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Game Day #2 – Browns at Jets
🏈Will the Browns be more disciplined tonite?
They can’t have 18 penalties and expect to win. The personal foul penalties are the ones that cause the most damage and that comes down to controlling your emotions and being more discipline.
🏈Can the O-line protect Baker Mayfield and open holes for Nick Chubb?
Baker was sacked 4 times last week and pressured on numerous other throws. The line must give him more time to throw and create holes for Nick Chubb to run through in order for the passing game to get back on track.
🏈Will Freddie Kitchens be better in game #2 as head coach?
Freddie failed big time in his first ever game as a head coach with his play calling, adjustments and keeping his team’s emotions in check. Maybe it was just nerves, or pressure, and now that he’s gone through a real NFL game he’ll be better the second time around.
🏈Can Austin Seibert make extra points and field goals?
In his first ever regular season extra point try Seibert missed badly and took the wind out of the Browns sails after a great opening drive. That can’t happen again and he must be true on any field goals trys or like other teams around the NFL did, the Browns could cut Seibert. The pressure is on the rookie, lets see how he handles it.
🏈Will Baker bounce back?
While he was pressured, sacked and beat up, Mayfield did not play well especially in the 4th quarter when he threw 3 interceptions. His accuracy was way off and after the opening touchdown drive, the offense struggled mightily. Mayfield is the leader of this team and the offense and he must regain control of it, and have a big bounce back game if the Browns are going to win on Monday Night Football against the Jets in New York
Listen and find out tonight if the Browns were able to correct the many mistakes the made in game #1 against the Titans and bounce back and beat the Jets tonight at 8pm on 1480 WHBC.